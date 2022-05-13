Kyrie Irving Could Reportedly Lose Major Sponsor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets calls a play during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on January 03, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Wizards won 123-122. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Next to Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving's signature Nike line has been amongst the fruitful partnerships for the Swoosh.

The mercurial point guard's shoes are worn at every level of basketball. But, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelbourne, Irving's contract with Nike isn't likely to be extended.

Per Woj, "Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future leave Nike unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond next season."

Kyrie is still in line to put out a signature shoe for the upcoming season. However, that will likely be the last of his signature line, sources told ESPN.

In a statement from Nike on the speculation:

We don't comment on contracts or rumors or speculation. Kyrie remains a Nike athlete.

It's reportedly expected that Nike may offer retros of previous Kyrie models. But, "it has become apparent his relationship with the company will change."

Last summer, Irving slammed the company over the design of the Kyrie 8. Saying, "These are trash."

Afterwards, the seven-time All-Star walked back those comments. But it's hard to imagine what he said won't be on the minds of Nike execs when they discuss his future as a branded athlete.