BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to recent reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Nike is "unlikely" to re-sign Kyrie Irving beyond the 2022-23 due to uncertainties regarding his basketball future.

Irving and Nike have collaborated on one of the brand's most popular signature shoes since 2014. The newest edition of the shoe, which is set to release this fall, is expected to mark the final year of the agreement.

"Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future leave Nike unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond next season," Woj reports.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"This would be a mistake. He has the best signature shoes in all of Nike," one fan wrote.

"Lmao they dumb as hell, literally someone else will just make a deal with him," another added.

This past summer, Irving blasted the Nike Kyrie 8 edition of his signature shoe on social media, calling them "trash" and saying he had "nothing to do with the design or marketing."

These comments paired with his turbulent 2021-22 season didn't exactly tee him up for a contract extension with the brand.

Neither Irving nor the Nets organization have committed to extending their partnership either. The All-Star point guard has a $36.5 million player option this coming season.