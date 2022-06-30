Kyrie Irving Focused On "Forcing" His Way To 1 NBA Team: Fans React

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There's a chance that the Brooklyn Nets will be without both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant next season.

Durant officially asked for a trade out of Brooklyn on Thursday and now, Irving may be "forcing" his way to a Western Conference team.

Per Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Irving is focused on forcing his way to the Los Angeles Lakers. Some league executives have told him that the Lakers have a potential package ready to go for both Irving and Durant if they both want to keep playing together.

NBA fans are having fun reacting to this one.

If this were to happen. it would likely be one of the greatest blockbuster deals in the history of the league.

That said, it looks unlikely due to the Lakers likely not having enough ammunition to send back to the Nets.