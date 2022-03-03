Kyrie Irving Has Hired A Notable New Agent

Kyrie Irving has reportedly hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, this move is particularly notable for two reasons. Riley Irving is the Brooklyn Nets’ star stepmother, and she is also now believed to be the only Black woman currently representing an NBA player.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Riley Irving is the VP of Ad Sales for BET. She replaces Sam Permut, whose clientele includes Rudy Gay, Trey Burke, Marcus Morris Sr., and Markieff Morris.

Because he is unvaccinated, Irving can’t play home games in New York. Though mayor Eric Adams lifted Key2NYC vaccine requirements for indoor public spaces, effective March 7, the guard remains ineligible to play at the Barclays Center (or Madison Square Garden) since vaccine requirements for private businesses remain intact.

He is, however, welcome to attend Nets home games as a spectator.

After initially saying Irving wouldn’t return as a part-time player, the Nets changed course and allowed him to participate in road games outside the Big Apple and California. He’s averaged 25.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 15 games since rejoining the team on January 5.

Riley Irving could have a busy offseason if her client exercises his 2022 opt-out clause to become a free agent.