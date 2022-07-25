Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly Made Decision On Next Season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets calls a play during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on January 03, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Wizards won 123-122. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It's hard to know the mindset of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in a single moment, let alone his long term plans for an entire NBA season. But one NBA insider believes he knows Kyrie's plans for this coming year.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NBA insider Shams Charania said that Kyrie wants to play the 2022-23 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets. To that end, he's reportedly willing to play there with or without Kevin Durant.

The Kevin Durant caveat is particularly noteworthy give that the two NBA superstars have always been viewed as a package deal. With Durant having made a trade request, it's been widely believed that the Nets would just part ways with both of them.

NBA fans are understandably skeptical about Charania's reporting. Given the headaches Kyrie gave the Nets this past year, fans can't imagine that the Nets would keep Kyrie while letting Durant go:

"If they trade KD they definitely moving Kyrie," one fan replied. "So they gonna hope he comes back or just get nothing? Once KD gets moved kyrie right behind him."

"The nets aren’t keeping kyrie if KD is gone. The only reason they kept him around was to make KD happy. If he’s gone it really doesn’t matter what kyrie wants to do. The nets will be trading him," wrote another.

"seriously doubt the nets want to keep him if they trade durant," a third wrote.

It really feels like Kyrie and KD are going to be a package deal on the Nets if nothing else. If they don't play together in Brooklyn, they'll play separately in two new cities.