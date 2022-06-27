Kyrie Irving Is Rumored To Be Pushing Himself To 1 Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

With Kyrie Irving given the green light from the Brooklyn Nets to pursue a sign-and-trade, he's bound to have a preferred destination in mind. One NBA insider has an idea of where that might be.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Irving is believed to be trying to get himself traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Per the report, LeBron James might even be open to the idea.

LeBron and Kyrie were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons and won an NBA title together. But while LeBron has won titles before and after pairing with Kyrie, Kyrie has not done the same.

"There are sources very close to the situation who strongly believe Irving is trying to make his way to the Lakers... The sense I get is that LeBron James is very open to the idea, but the dynamics are somewhat delicate too."

It may be hard for the Lakers to make a deal for Kyrie without giving up huge compensation. A player like Russell Westbrook or even Anthony Davis might be needed to seal the deal.

Just because the Nets and Kyrie don't want to continue on together anymore doesn't mean that the Nets will just give him up for nothing.

Kyrie is still an elite scorer and is only 30 years old. The Nets recognize that he could be the final piece to a championship puzzle - just not theirs.

Will the Lakers make a move for Kyrie Irving?