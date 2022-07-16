NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Amid feverish trade rumors connecting Kyrie Irving to LeBron James' Lakers squad, the two former Cleveland teammates are set to suit up for the offseason Drew League pro-am on Saturday.

The Los Angeles-based event will reportedly feature both superstar talents, per league commissioner Dino Smiley.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Maaaannn if kyrie and Bron hoop on the same team today in the drew league they psychopaths," one fan wrote.

"Kyrie and Bron at the Drew today?! I know the line around the city today," another said.

Much to the disappointment of NBA fans, Kyrie and LeBron will not be playing with or against each other at today's event. According to ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin, Irving will tipoff at 11 a.m. PT and LeBron will take the court a couple hours later at 1:45 p.m. PT.

The Lakers reportedly discussed a possible trade involving Kyrie and Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook earlier this offseason. There's reportedly been no traction in those discussions.

LeBron's last Drew League appearance took place during the NBA lockout in 2011.