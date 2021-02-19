Kyrie Irving Has Message For Lakers After Last Night’s Win

In a marquee NBA matchup on Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets took down the Los Angeles Lakers in a convincing 109-98 win.

After the game, Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving essentially hypothesized a potential future Finals matchup. While the two top NBA squads aren’t scheduled to meet again before the 2021 All Star break, Irving knows this budding rivalry is just getting started.

With Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant both sidelined by injuries, neither team was at full capacity. Kyrie is looking forward to playing the Lakers when both squads are healthy.

“We’ll see them down the line,” Irving said, via Brooklyn Nets insider Alex Schiffer.

Kyrie Irving: "We'll see them down the line." Said he and the whole Nets wanted a fully healthy Lakers team to face. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 19, 2021

Early this morning, the Lakers announced an official injury timeline for their superstar forward. After suffering a suffering a calf strain in his right leg on Sunday, Davis is slated to miss at least four weeks.

After suffering a mild left hamstring strain, Durant has miss the Nets’ last three games. While no official timeline for his return has been released, Brooklyn hopes their leading scorer can return sometime very soon.

Fortunately for the Nets, the stacked offensive roster has plenty of options to pick up the slack in Durant’s absence. Surprisingly though, Kyrie wasn’t exactly one of those options last night. Through 34 minutes, the usually-prolific scorer dropped an uncharacteristically-low 16 points and five turnovers.

James Harden was able to pick up the slack with 23 points and 11 assists. Three-point ace Joe Harris also notched an outstanding performance — dropping his second straight 20+ point game on a lights-out 85.7% behind the arc.

With last night’s result, LeBron James and the Lakers now sit two games behind the Utah Jazz in the West’s No. 2 spot. The Nets tie the Philadelphia 76ers for No. 1 with 19 wins in the East.