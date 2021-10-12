Breaking: Nets Announce Decision On Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have made a firm decision on superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn announced on Tuesday morning that Irving, who is believed to be unvaccinated, will not be able to practice or play with the team until he is a “full participant.”

The city of New York forbids Irving from playing home games in Brooklyn this season due to his vaccination status. Irving is eligible to practice and play road games, but the Nets won’t be allowing him to do that.

Brooklyn has ruled that Irving will be sitting out of everything until he is a “full participant.”

Nets GM Sean Marks says Brooklyn has decided Kyrie Irving may not practice or play with the group until he can be a “full participant.” pic.twitter.com/ton8xdCEX9 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 12, 2021

Irving is one of a couple of notable NBA players to not get vaccinated. However, he is in perhaps the trickiest situation, due to the city of New York’s rules.

Wizards star Bradley Beal is also unvaccinated, though Washington, D.C.’s rules will allow the shooting guard to play home games.

The Nets are scheduled to open the season on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 19 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn’s first home game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24 against the Charlotte Hornets.