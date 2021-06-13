The Brooklyn Nets will now be without both Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the remainder of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference second round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving joins Harden on the bench after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury in the first half of Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

The All-Star point guard appeared to injure his ankle when he fell on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s leg during a drive to the basket toward the end of the first half.

“Kyrie was in significant pain while talking to the training staff – twice he asked them to stop touching his ankle until he could take the pressure, and when they first tried to help him up, he asked them to stop due to pain. He’s back in the locker room now,” ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols reports.

The Nets have since announced an official update on Irving’s status: he is OUT for the remainder of Game 4.

“Kyrie Irving is out for the remainder of the game due to a right ankle sprain,” the team announced on Twitter.

It will be the Kevin Durant show for the Nets moving forward. Hopefully Brooklyn can get Irving and Harden back at some point later in the series.

