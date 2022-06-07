Kyrie Irving Plan Revealed: NBA World Reacts

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It looks like Kyrie Irving isn't going to leave the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, all signs point to Irving returning to the Nets. He has until Jun. 29 to decide whether he wants to pick up his $36.5 million option for next season.

The NBA world isn't surprised by this report, especially when that player option is super high.

"He'll stay. It's his best chance at getting a ring. I think the Nets will bounce back next season & Ben Simmons will be that defensive player you've seen in Philly," another fan tweeted.

Irving played 29 games for the Nets this season and averaged 27 points and close to six assists per game. He helped the Nets make the playoffs before they got swept by the Boston Celtics.

He'll have another go-at-it with Kevin Durant as the Nets try and go on a deeper run next season.