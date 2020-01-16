Kyrie Irving Getting Crushed For What He Said After Team’s Loss

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is facing some major criticism for what he said about his teammates following Wednesday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Irving, who was playing in his third game back since returning from a shoulder injury, basically called out several of his teammates after the 117-106 loss in Philadelphia.

The All-Star point guard thinks it’s “glaring” that Brooklyn needs more help.

“I mean, it’s transparent. It’s out there. It’s glaring, in terms of the pieces that we need in order to be at that next level,” Irving told reporters.

“I’m going to continue to reiterate it. We’re going to do the best with the guys that we have in our locker room now, and we’ll worry about all the other stuff, in terms of moving pieces and everything else, as an organization down the line in the summer.

“It’s just something that we signed up for. We knew what we were coming into at the beginning of this season. Guys were going down left and right for us. [Garrett Temple] is out, [DeAndre Jordan] just got hurt tonight, Wilson [Chandler] is just coming back. We have complementary young guys as well that have done a great job the last three years.

“Collectively, I feel like we have great pieces, but it’s pretty glaring we need one more piece or two more pieces that will complement myself, [Kevin Durant], DJ, GT, Spence [Dinwiddie], Caris [LeVert], and we’ll see how that evolves.”

Irving had the team’s worst plus-minus in Wednesday night’s loss to the Sixers. The Nets are now 18-22 on the season.

This isn’t the first time Irving has taken a not-so-subtle shot at his teammates while speaking to the media. It happened in Boston, too.

“I’m very, very disgusted with Kyrie Irving right now,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take this morning.

Perhaps it’s Kyrie and not his teammates that is the problem.

Over the final three months of the 2018-19 regular season,

Boston was 9-1 in the games Kyrie Irving sat out.

And the Celtics were 9-13 in the games Kyrie played. This season, the Nets are 13-13 without Kyrie.

The Nets are 5-9 in the games Kyrie has played https://t.co/0lL4YwNpi8 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 16, 2020

It doesn’t get any easier for the Nets moving forward, either. Brooklyn is set to take on the NBA’s best team in Milwaukee on Saturday night.