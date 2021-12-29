Kyrie Irving Reacts To His Return To The Brooklyn Nets

Earlier this month, the Brooklyn Nets decided to welcome Kyrie Irving back into the organization. Soon after that decision, the star point guard was forced into COVID-19 protocols where he spent the next 10 days.

But now that Irving has cleared protocols, he’s finally made his official return to the Nets.

On Wednesday, the seven-time addressed the media and spoke about his imminent return to the hardwood.

“Incredibly grateful just to be back in the building, welcomed back with open arms by my teammates, the whole entire organization,” Irving said. “Not gonna lie. it’s been relatively tough to watch from the sideline with everything going on in the world.”

Kyrie Irving hasn’t been with the Nets organization since the preseason. Before the start of the 2021-22 season, Brooklyn leadership decided that the point guard’s unvaccinated status and inability to serve as a full-time player was too much to deal with.

But when the team was hit by a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this month, the organization decided it could use Kyrie — regardless of his vaccination status.

Irving addressed and accepted the fact that he can only play in away games due to New York state regulations.

“If I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with some of my teammates — even if it’s just on the road for away games — I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

The Nets’ next away game will take place on Jan. 5 in Indianapolis, followed by a Jan. 12 game in Chicago.