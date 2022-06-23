Kyrie Irving Reportedly Has 6 Teams On His Wish List

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

In the hours before the 2022 NBA draft kicks off, there are some wild rumors flying around.

One of those revolves around Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is apparently looking at all of his options. Irving and the Nets are reportedly at an "impasse" regarding their future working relationship.

As such, sign-and-trade rumors involving Irving are heating up. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed Irving has a "wish list" of six teams he would consider playing for after a trade.

The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Philadelphia Eagles all made the list.

"If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help," Woj said.

Irving has until June 29 to accept or decline a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Earlier this week, Wojnarowski suggested there is one team being mentioned the most for Irving - a spot alongside former teammate LeBron James.

Woj said the Los Angeles Lakers "are considered the most significant threat right now for Kyrie."

Will Kyrie be traded?