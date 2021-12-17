Kyrie Irving Reportedly Returning To The Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly received some big-time news regarding star point guard Kyrie Irving on Friday.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of the Athletic, Irving has started his process to return to the team. The seven-time All Star is “ramping up” and has begun to undergo COVID-19 testing.

His return date is still yet to be determined.

Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2021

Ironically, this news of Irving’s return comes in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak in Brooklyn and the height of positive tests around the NBA. Earlier this week, James Harden and several other key Brooklyn players were ruled out with positive test results.

The reason Irving hasn’t been with the team so far this year is a direct result of his vaccination status. New York state COVID-19 regulations require everyone present at indoor events to provide proof of vaccination — meaning the star point guard would be unable to attend any home games or practices. Instead of taking a half measure, the Nets organization decided to bar Irving from all team activities until he gets vaccinated.

Despite this original decision, the Nets have now agreed to bring Irving back on as a “part-time” player for games outside of New York, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The 29 year old will have to test negative five days in a row in order to make his return. When/if he does, he will be required to test every day and will only be available for away games.

Earlier this week, Kyrie teased his possible return on Instagram.

The Nets are currently 21-8 without Irving on the court. His return will no doubt provide a significant boost to an already-strong Brooklyn roster.