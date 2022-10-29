Kyrie Irving Responds To Being "Labeled" Anti-Semitic

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Kyrie Irving promoted an upcoming film called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" — a movie based on a book full of anti-semitic tropes.

In response to this controversial promotion, Irving has earned the "label" as anti-semitic.

The Brooklyn Nets star took to Twitter to react to this backlash.

"I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions," he wrote on Twitter.

Team owner Joe Tsai and the Nets organization condemned Irving's promotion on Friday.

"I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," Tsai wrote in a Twitter message of his own.

Irving participated in today's shootaround and is expected to speak to reporters after this evening's game against the Indiana Pacers.