Kyrie Irving Breaks His Silence Following The Nets’ Decision

Kyrie Irving took to Instagram Live on Wednesday night to break his silence following the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to move on without him this season.

The All-Star point guard, who is not vaccinated, will not be allowed to play for the Nets this season (barring a change in his status). The Nets announced this week that they will be moving on without Irving. The city of New York has vaccination mandates in place, that will require Knicks and Nets players to be vaccinated in order to play.

“He has a choice to make, and he made his choice,” Nets GM Sean Marks said.

“Again, my job here is to make what we deem as the best decision and best choices for the organization moving ahead as a whole. They’re not always ones that are going to be met with open arms and a thumbs-up. These are hard decisions. Just like I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Kyrie either to have to make that [decision] to not be around his teammates.”

Irving took to Instagram Live on Wednesday night.

“I’m standing with all those that believe in what’s right,” Irving said. “Everybody’s entitled to do what they feel is best for themselves.”

Irving added: “Nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies.”

The Brooklyn Nets point guard also addressed the idea that he could retire from the game due to the mandate.

“Don’t believe that I’m retiring, don’t believe that I’m going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate,” he said.

Irving also said he doesn’t blame the Nets for this.

“It has nothing to do with the Nets.”

The Nets are set to open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday against the Bucks.