Kyrie Irving Sends Very Cryptic Tweet After Kevin Durant Trade Request

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 18: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving #11 talk together on the bench during the preseason game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 18, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Big news regarding the Brooklyn Nets almost never passes with Kyrie Irving weighing in with some kind of cryptic tweet. So it should be no surprise that he had a response to the recent trade request his friend Kevin Durant made.

Taking to Twitter, Kyrie posted a gif of a drawing of a bird being freed from its cage. The post immediately went viral with the likes and retweets going up exponentially.

Kyrie opted into his contract for the 2022-23 season with the Nets. But the very next day, Durant made his request for a trade.

Of course, it could also be Kyrie thinking about himself in this gif. We know that despite opting in, there's still a strong possibility that he gets moved.

In three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving played in just 103 games. Controversy marked his presence in New York at every turn between the vaccination controversy and the occasional unannounced absence, it was a failed experiment.

The same could be said of Kevin Durant, though mostly due to injuries. He missed his entire first season as a Net due to a lingering Achilles injury and played just 90 games over the last two years.

Neither one of them has been traded yet though it feels like a move could be imminent.

Who will be traded first? KD or Kyrie?