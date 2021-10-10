NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyrie Irving News

Another day, another update on Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. And, once again, the latest update isn’t clearing much up.

Irving, due to New York City’s vaccine mandate for public events, is not currently able to play home games in Brooklyn. The city recently ruled that Irving will be allowed to practice with the Nets, because that’s a private business activity. However, he remains unable to play at home.

It doesn’t sound like that’s going to change anytime soon, either.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said on Sunday afternoon that the team is preparing for Irving to miss every home game this season.

Nets coach Steve Nash says, as of now, team is operating under assumption that Kyrie Irving won’t be available for home games due to local vaccination ordinance. As he has said previously when asked about Irving, Nash notes that things can change at any moment. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 10, 2021

It will be pretty wild if Irving has to miss all of his team’s home games this season.

“If he’s not vax’d by Opening Night (and I’ll bet he will be), he’s gone. He’s going to love playing in Orlando or Houston,” one fan predicted.

“So Nets will be the only team actively trying not to get home court advantage for the playoffs?” another fan joked.

ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy had a blunt message for Irving – and others – on Friday evening.

“You know what drives me crazy? ‘I’m doing my own research.’ What does that look like? Are you doing studies yourself? Are you in lab on a nightly basis? I don’t understand what that means,” the former NBA head coach said.

"You know what drives me crazy? 'I'm doing my own research.' What does that look like? Are you doing studies yourself? Are you in lab on a nightly basis? I don't understand what that means." Jeff Van Gundy reacts to the Kyrie Irving-Nets situation.pic.twitter.com/8vQlsgt8aG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 8, 2021

While there are surely many who agree with Van Gundy, Irving clearly does not.

The Nets are set to open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Milwaukee Bucks. The team’s first home game is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 against Charlotte.