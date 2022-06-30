Kyrie Irving 'Telling Everybody' Who He Really Wants To Play For

First, it was James Harden who wanted out of Brooklyn. Now it's Kevin Durant. Could Kyrie Irving be next?

Irving did just opt-in to his player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. But that doesn't necessarily mean he wants to play in Brooklyn anymore. Why would he? He's soon going to be the only superstar left.

Interestingly enough, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported just moments ago that Irving is "telling everybody" he wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA meaning the Lakers, as soon as he possibly can... When he becomes a free agent after this season is over, he plans on rejoining LeBron James in a Lakers uniform," Smith said.

It probably wouldn't happen this season, but it's something to monitor next year.

However, does Kyrie really want to go and team up with LeBron again? Isn't their relationship complicated, to say the least?

We guess Irving likes the idea of winning another title, and pairing up with LeBron again probably gives him the best shot.