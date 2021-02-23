Police Found ‘No Evidence Of Impairment’ At Tiger Woods’ Crash

On Tuesday afternoon, Tiger Woods was the lone driver in a single-car crash outside of Los Angeles. The serious accident resulted in multiple non-life threatening injuries that hospitalized the legendary golfer.

Instead of worrying for his life, many peoples’ first instinct was to blame Tiger himself for the accident.

Countless fans and media members alike speculated if the crash had anything to do with Woods’ past prescription pain killer addiction. CNN sports anchor Andy Scholes was one of many to catch flack for his victim-blaming attitude, saying he “wasn’t surprised” by the accident as “painkillers have become a part of [Tiger’s] life.”

Recent reports from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have dispelled those harmful rumors. According to LA county official Alex Villanueva, there was no evidence of impairment when officers arrived on the scene.

“We’ve been in touch with his manager and they didn’t want me to say anything on his condition,” Villanueva said. “All we know is that it’s a serious condition as a result of the accident and that’s about all they want to say.”

"We've been in touch with his manager and they didn't want me to say anything on his condition. All we know is that it's a serious condition as a result of the accident and that's about all they want to say." — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) February 23, 2021

The single-car crash was reportedly caused by the “high rate of speed” at which the 45-year-old golfer was traveling. Losing control of his vehicle, Woods’ vehicle reportedly rolled several times before coming to rest in a ditch off the road. LA county firefighters were forced to use handheld tools to extract Tiger from the tangled wreckage.

Recent reports claim the golfer was running late for a playing lesson with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert.

Fortunately, Woods’ injuries are non-life threatening. But, he was forced to undergo emergency surgeries on multiple serious lower-body injuries upon arrival at a local hospital.

Stay tuned for more updates on the developing situation.