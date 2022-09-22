LaDainian Tomlinson Explains Why Black Coaches Are Hired Less

San Diego runningback LaDainian Tomlinson runs for a first down in the second quarter as the San Diego Chargers defeated the Oakland Raiders by a score of 27 to 0 at McAfee Coliseum, Oakland, California, September 11, 2006. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

The NFL has taken fire in recent years for its inability to offer a level playing field for Black coaches.

Black assistant coaches aren't afforded the same opportunities as white coaches and rarely have a path to head coaching jobs. With that in mind, the Washington Post is running a series on how the inequality manifested and what to do next.

Former star running back LaDainian Tomlinson made his thoughts on the "disconnect" very clear. He thinks NFL owners aren't familiar enough with the way Black coaching candidates communicate and express themselves.

Here's more on what Tomlinson said:

“I really think there’s a disconnect [between] the owners and the kind of culture that is Black folks — not understanding the way Black folks communicate, the mannerisms, the expressions,” Tomlinson told The Post. “It’s different than someone who looks like them. We hear owners say all the time, ‘Oh, I connected with this [White] candidate because they reminded me of myself.’ If we can’t get past that [mind-set with] coaches who don’t look like you or talk like you or come from the same background, they’ll never get a chance.”

Do you agree with Tomlinson's comments?