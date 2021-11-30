LaDainian Tomlinson Reacts To 5-Star Running Back’s Transfer

Former five-star recruit and TCU running back Zach Evans entered the transfer portal on Monday. The most prized signee of the Horned Frogs’ 2020 class appears to be on his way out.

But, TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson may try to talk him off that ledge. The Hall-of-Fame RB was in attendance for coach Sonny Dykes’ introductory presser on Tuesday and gave his thoughts on Evans’ situation.

#TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson was on hand for Sonny Dykes' intro presser. Calls him a proven winner. "In today's landscape of college football, you've got to recruit, handle the transfer portal and navigate NIL deals. He's proved in a small time at SMU he's able to to do that." — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 30, 2021

“Zach has to make his own decision,” Tomlinson said. “But I hope to have a chance to talk and converse with him before he makes the final decision.”

“When I was here more than 20 years ago, I threatened to transfer too,” LT admitted. “I was having a tough year and a coaching change, and I wanted to leave as well. But I didn’t. And it worked out pretty good.”

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram‘s Drew Davison, Tomlinson would be “surprised” if Evans ends up actually leaving.

LT struggled to reach his full potential during his first two seasons at Texas Christian. But in Tomlinson’s junior season, he exploded for 1,974 yards and 20 touchdowns. He then followed that up with an even better senior year.

In 2000, the dark-visored Tomlinson rumbled for 2,158 yards and 22 TD’s on the way to All-American and Doak Walker honors. He was also a Heisman trophy finalist before being selected fifth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft.