2 College Baseball Players Killed After Conference Title

Tragedy struck LaGrange College over the weekend, as two pitchers on the baseball team were killed in a car accident.

LaGrange pitchers Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were involved in the crash. Rico Dunn also passed away as a result of this head-on collision.

This fatal accident occurred just hours after LaGrange's baseball team won its conference championship.

Dr. Susanna Baxter, the president for LaGrange College, released a statement on this heartbreaking development.

"I am deeply saddened to make you aware that we have suffered the loss of two students last night," Dr. Baxter said. "Baseball players Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were both killed in a tragic car accident.

"Coming on the heels of the team's conference championship win yesterday, this news hits our baseball players especially hard. There simply are no words. As we all work to process this tragedy, please care for one another."

Georgia State police said this accident occurred when the vehicle driven by Brown tried to pass another one in a no-passing zone. As a result, Brown's vehicle collided head-on with Dunn's.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this accident.