Lakers Announce New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers will be welcoming back one of their best players on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Anthony Davis is set to return after missing more than a month with a sprained MCL.

Frank Vogel says of Anthony Davis: “He’s in.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 25, 2022

Getting Davis back is massive for the Lakers as they look to go on a run and solidify themselves as a playoff team. They’re currently 23-24 which is good for eighth in the Western Conference.

This will be the first time Davis plays since he exited the game against the Timberwolves on Dec. 17. He left during the third quarter after Jaden McDaniels lost his balance and ran into his knee.

He played for 20 minutes before the injury and finished with nine points, one rebound, and one block. The Lakers ended up losing, 110-92.

Davis is currently averaging 23.3 points per game, along with close to 10 rebounds and three assists per game.

Tip-off from Brooklyn is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.