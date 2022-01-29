Lakers Announce New Decision On LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers injury woes continue. After missing the previous two games with knee soreness, star forward LeBron James will miss a third.

Per ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, “LeBron James will miss his third straight game with soreness is his left knee Sunday in Atlanta, the Lakers announced.”

James’ injury couldn’t come at a more inopportune time for the Lakers. On Tuesday, Anthony Davis finally returned to the lineup against the Nets after a lengthy absence. However, as soon as one star returned, the other left.

Just two days after the win in Brooklyn, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed (just two hours before tip-off) that James would miss Thursday’s game with some left knee soreness. LeBron was listed as day-to-day moving forward, but that’s now turned into a string of missed games for the King.

In year 19, LeBron James has been as dominant as ever, and is in the running to win the second scoring title of his career. The Lakers are hovering around .500, but that can be attributed more to injuries and an inability thus far to figure out the roster.

James already missed 12 games earlier this season after suffering an abdominal strain. Hopefully, the King can return to his court soon and help the Lakers stay afloat in the West.