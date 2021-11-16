The Spun

LeBron James looks onto the court against the Nuggets.

Lakers forward LeBron James will miss his eighth straight game on Wednesday, according to the team.

Los Angeles officially listed the 17-time All-Star as “Out” for the team’s midweek matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin broke the news via Twitter.

LeBron James is officially listed as out for Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee with his abdominal strain, per the Lakers,” McMenamin reported.

King James has already missed 10 games for Los Angeles this season. The 36-year-old superstar originally injured his abdomen back on November 4.

In the six games James has appeared in for the Lake Show, he’s averaging 24.8 points per game, along with seven assists and 5.5 rebounds.

The Lakers have struggled out of the gates without James in the lineup. LA is just 8-7 and lost to the Bulls  night at Staples.

However, there’s growing optimism LeBron could return as soon as Friday vs. the Celtics, per NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

He’s reportedly been making good progress in individual workouts and is targeting the game against Boston to rejoin the team.

At 36, the Lakers are taking an abundance of caution with James’ health. The team knows it needs the four-time MVP ready to go come the postseason.

In the meantime, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and 2003 draft classmate Carmelo Anthony are tasked with keeping the Lakers afloat until King James can return.

