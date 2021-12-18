Lakers Announce Significant Anthony Davis Injury News

It looks like Anthony Davis is going to be out for at least the next month.

Per the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis has suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee and will be out for the next four weeks.

Lakers star Anthony Davis has MCL sprain in left knee and will miss at least four weeks, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2021

Davis exited the Lakers-Timberwolves game in the third quarter on Friday night after Jaden McDaniels lost his balance and ran into his knee.

Davis stayed down on the court for several seconds before he limped off the court. Following that, the ESPN broadcast caught him going to the ground in pain when making his way through the tunnel.

He played for 20 minutes before the injury and finished with nine points, one rebound, and one block. The Lakers ended up losing overall, 110-92.

This is a brutal blow for L.A. as it’s been an up and down year. The Lakers have been right around .500 for the first 30 games as they haven’t been as consistent as some thought they would be.

Davis is currently averaging 23.3 points per game, along with nearly 10 rebounds and three assists per game.

L.A.’s next matchup will be against Chicago on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.