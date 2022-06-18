Lakers Are Hiring Top Assistant Coach: Fans React

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham continued the building of his LA staff on Saturday, reportedly hiring Hawks assistant Chris Jent.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Jent will be Ham's lead assistant with the Lakers this upcoming season, and the two have history dating back to their days in Atlanta under Mike Budenholzer.

NBA fans reacted to the Lakers latest hiring on Twitter.

"Hopefully he fixes AD's jumper like he did with John Collins," said one user.

"Losing Hunt and Jent is back-to-back offseason is tough," an Atlanta fan commented. "Will be interesting to see who the replacement is."

"Really like this hire," said a Lake Show fan. "It’s getting good boys."

"Sounds like a good hire from all accounts."

"Left Jent too!!??" asked Kent Bazemore.

"Jent overlapped with LeBron James for 4 years while on the Cavs coaching staff," another pointed out.

"Elite shooting coach," said another Lakers fan. "Tho I’m surprised he got the top assistant role tbh."

The Lakers shooting woes were apparent last season. Hopefully the Jent hiring can get some of those percentages up.