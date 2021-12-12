Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Spun

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered.

According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner.

Indiana is reportedly considering a rebuild, with most of its veteran players being placed on the trading block.

The Lakers are reportedly among the teams having shown interest in Turner.

“I’ve heard there’s been some talks with the Lakers, previously Charlotte checked in several times,” Pacers insider Scott Agness reportedly said during a podcast episode in regard to Indiana’s talks with other NBA teams about Turner.

Turner, 25, is averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Indiana is 12-16 on the season. Los Angeles is 14-3 on the year.

