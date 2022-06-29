Lakers Are Reportedly Still Interested In Significant Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 19: Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are still reportedly interested in a prominent player from the Indiana Pacers.

Per Matt Moore of Action Network, the Lakers remain interested in Buddy Hield after trying to trade for him last year.

“As Indiana continues to take calls for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, the Lakers have circled back to a familiar target: Buddy Hield,” Moore wrote (first transcribed by lakersdaily.com).

It's not surprising that the Lakers are continuing to go after Hield. They want to change up their supporting cast around LeBron James after they failed to make the playoffs this season.

Missing the playoffs next season is also not an option for them.

Hield spent his first season with the Pacers this past season and put up strong numbers when he was healthy. He averaged 18 points, five rebounds, and nearly five assists in 26 games.

Those numbers could've been even higher if he had played a full season.

The Lakers have the draft capital to potentially make a deal here so we'll see how aggressive they'll be in terms of getting Hield.