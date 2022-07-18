Lakers' Big 3 Reportedly Expressed Commitment To Each Other: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on/ during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

There have been a lot of reports that Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook could be moved in an upcoming trade. But can the Lakers even do so without invoking the wrath of LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris B. Haynes, the Lakers' Big 3 of LeBron, Davis and Westbrook have privately spoken to one another. In those conversations, they apparently reaffirmed their commitment to winning together.

"While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said," Haynes wrote.

Haynes also stated that sources close to Westbrook have said that he has not made a trade request. Whether or not that matters in the end remains to be seen.

NBA fans aren't entirely impressed by the move though. Some are saying that the partnership is destined to not work out:

The Lakers' "Big 3" couldn't even make the playoffs together this past year. LA's 2021-22 season was an unmitigated disaster that saw the team fire Frank Vogel halfway through the season as LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled to stay healthy.

As much as LeBron, AD and Westbrook may like each other, the Lakers organization has very different priorities.

Will the three start the season together?