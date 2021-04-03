Lakers Big Man Marc Gasol Has Blunt Reaction To His Role On Team

Prior to this NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers made waves with some big offseason moves — notably the addition of three-time All-Star center Marc Gasol.

As the big-man centerpiece on an otherwise sparse Lakers front court, Gasol’s role at starting center meant some significant minutes.

Now, all of that has changed.

Adding star center Andre Drummond to the squad from the buyout market last weekend, Gasol has been moved into a significantly altered role.

Almost immediately following his arrival in LA, Drummond took over the starting center position. With NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate Montrezl Harrell doing work as the Lakers’ first big-man option of the bench, Gasol has been pushed even further down the depth chart.

This change has the former Defensive Player of the Year questioning is purpose on the Lakers roster. In a press conference after a 115-94 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Gasol described his new situation.

“I think there’s an ‘if’ — ‘if’ they need you. And it’s a big ‘if,'” Gasol said, per ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin. “You’re not Plan A right now. You’re Plan C, D. … You have to accept it because that’s your job. And that’s what you sign up to do. It’s never easy to accept that.

“Things can change quickly in the NBA, just as they have changed for me. But, I’m committed to this team. It’s a hard pill to swallow because I know I’m going to be out of the lineup at some point. It’s never easy on a player. As a basketball player, you want to play. You want to contribute, especially when you made that commitment for that reason. But, we’ll see.”

Gasol saw his role temporarily increase for this victory. Recovering from a torn nail on his right big toe, Drummond missed the contest — once again propelling the former Memphis Grizzly back into the starting lineup. Through 28 minutes, he logged five points, nine rebounds and six assists.

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel emphasized Gasol’s continued importance on the Lakers’ roster.

“I think people need to understand how good of a player Marc Gasol is and how valuable he is to what we’re doing,” Vogel said afterward. “And we’re going to play our most important players, so he’s going to help us win a championship this year. That’s the plan. That’s the vision. Obviously Andre coming along gives us the depth. But we’re going to need all three of those guys. We stated that from Day 1, and Marc is one of our most important players. He dominated the game tonight with five points, OK? And this is what Marc brings to the table.”

Despite his obvious frustrations, Gasol will continue working to help the reigning NBA champions repeat in 2021.