Lakers, Celtics Rumored To Be Discussing Trade: NBA Fans React

Talen Horton-Tucker dribbles the ball up the court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during the game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Two long-time rival NBA teams are rumored to be discussing a trade as the NBA trade deadline is in just two days.

Per Brian Robb of MassLive, the Lakers have offered Talen Horton-Tucker and a future pick to the Celtics in exchange for Josh Richardson.

Horton-Tucker has been decent for the Lakers this year and is averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. He’s also shot 25% from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Richardson has also averaged nearly 10 points a game this season, though he’s shooting 44.4%. From deep, he’s shooting 40%, which is a career-high.

The NBA world isn’t high on this trade from a Lakers perspective.

The Celtics are currently 30-25 and in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Making this trade would likely signal to the fans that they’re punting towards next year.

As for the Lakers, they’re 26-28, which is good for ninth in the West. They’re looking to still try and save their season as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing well.

This trade may not happen, but talks can pick up at any time.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.