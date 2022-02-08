Two long-time rival NBA teams are rumored to be discussing a trade as the NBA trade deadline is in just two days.

Per Brian Robb of MassLive, the Lakers have offered Talen Horton-Tucker and a future pick to the Celtics in exchange for Josh Richardson.

The Lakers have offered Talen Horton-Tucker and a future pick to Boston for Josh Richardson, per @BrianTRobb pic.twitter.com/kb9Auqhf9m — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2022

Horton-Tucker has been decent for the Lakers this year and is averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. He’s also shot 25% from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Richardson has also averaged nearly 10 points a game this season, though he’s shooting 44.4%. From deep, he’s shooting 40%, which is a career-high.

The NBA world isn’t high on this trade from a Lakers perspective.

Just remember Mavs fans, it could be a worse right now when it comes to trade stuff. https://t.co/YVhL0fl4O1 — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) February 8, 2022

Lakers front office has zero idea how to properly construct a roster https://t.co/5RAQWCYvXf — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) February 8, 2022

no way he went from being traded for lowry to being traded for a journeyman https://t.co/L0J2vbVbDr — Steph (@stephxghost) February 8, 2022

This doesn’t move the needle at all https://t.co/FmsN8EDkOv — Toyin’s Youngest (@WhoIsSb_3) February 8, 2022

Then the Celtics laughed and hung up, per anyone with a brain. https://t.co/AP7Q9oucis — The Celtics Journal (@CelticsJournal) February 8, 2022

The Celtics are currently 30-25 and in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Making this trade would likely signal to the fans that they’re punting towards next year.

As for the Lakers, they’re 26-28, which is good for ninth in the West. They’re looking to still try and save their season as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing well.

This trade may not happen, but talks can pick up at any time.