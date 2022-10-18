Lakers Center Underwent Surgery This Week

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant underwent surgery on his left thumb earlier this week.

He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

The Lakers signed Bryant to their roster earlier this summer. The 25-year-old center appeared in 27 games for the Washington Wizards this past season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds through 16.3 minutes per game. His best season with the Wizards saw him average 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21.

This isn't Bryant's first stint with the Lakers. The former Indiana star was selected by Los Angeles with the No. 42 pick in the 2017 draft.

With Thomas out this evening, the Lakers' center rotation will cycle through Anthony Davis, Damian Jones and Wenyen Gabriel.

The Lakers will tipoff their 2022-23 season with a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors later tonight.