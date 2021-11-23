Lakers Coach Offers New Update on Anthony Davis

Frank Vogel is unsure whether star forward Anthony Davis will play on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Vogel said that Davis woke up this morning with a low-grade fever and will take warmups to see if he’s good enough to play.

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis woke up with a low-grade fever and will warm up at MSG and see if he feels good enough to play against the Knicks. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 23, 2021

If Davis can’t go, the Lakers would be even more shorthanded as Lebron James also won’t be available.

James was suspended for tonight’s game after he blatantly elbowed Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart in the face during Sunday’s game.

The incident happened during the third quarter while both were jockeying for a rebound position during a free throw and then James swung his elbow. Stewart had blood streaming from above his eye.

Davis has been a rock for L.A. this season and is coming off back-to-back 30 point performances. He’s also averaged 24.6 points per game overall, along with 10.5 rebounds per game and a tad over three assists per game.

Davis also has four double-doubles this season, the best of which came on Nov. 14 against the San Antonio Spurs. He finished with 34 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers won 114-106.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden will be at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Lakers look to get above .500.