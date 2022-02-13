Lakers Fans Are Furious With Frank Vogel’s Starting Lineup Tonight

Ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline, Frank Vogel sent Russell Westbrook to the bench with the expectation the Lakers would trade him. A trade never materialized. Now in their first game after the trade deadline, Westbrook is back in the starting lineup.

Vogel is starting Westbrook alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley and Stanley Johnson.

Russell Westbrook is playing (and starting) tonight. pic.twitter.com/NcpJKjyCuB — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 13, 2022

It’s actually shocking Malik Monk didn’t make tonight’s starting lineup. He’s been unstoppable as of late.

In recent outings, Monk dropped 33 on the Hawks, 29 on the Knicks, 21 on the Clippers and 20 on the Bucks. Sure, he lacks on the defensive end. But Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley haven’t been efficient on the offensive end.

We have a tough time believing Bradley will be able to slow down Steph Curry tonight.

“Dude started Avery to stop Steph as if Stephen won’t go off regardless!!! Trash coach,” one fan tweeted.

“This man pulled monk from the lineup lmaooo he is literally the problem,” another commented.

“Would’ve been a great night to start Dwight Howard at the 5. Push AD to the 4. Bron at the 3. Stanley Johnson at 2 and Russ at 1,” a fan wrote.

The Lakers could be in trouble tonight if Russell Westbrook can’t get things turned around.

Lakers-Warriors tip-off is just moments away. Catch the game on ABC.