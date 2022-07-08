Lakers Have 'Clear Plan' For Russell Westbrook Next Season

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Despite a flurry of trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers and their new head coach, Darvin Ham, seem to be planning to hold on to Russell Westbrook heading into the 2022-23 season.

In a recent interview with NBA insider Marc Spears of Andscape, Ham shared his master plan for Westbrook.

"I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I’m going to use him," he said. "I showed it to him, sat down, brought stuff up for him. I think he’s going to flourish. We ain’t going to try to curtail his energy. We’re just going to diversify it, redirect it."

Near the end of the 2021-22 season under former head coach Frank Vogel, Westbrook was benched on multiple occasions.

Ham was asked if he plans on using Westbrook as a starter this coming season.

"Yes, indeed. It’s just the way we’re going to play and the type of people that’s going to be out there on the floor, that’s the biggest thing," he said.

Westbrook is coming off one of the worst seasons of his 14-year NBA career. While he was originally expected to serve as the final piece of the Lakers' Big-3 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the nine-time All-Star point guard struggled to fit into the Los Angeles system.

Perhaps Ham's plan for Westbrook will help him bounce back with an improved season.