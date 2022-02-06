Lakers Have Made A Decision On LeBron James

LeBron James is officially back for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight against the Knicks.

He’s missed the last five games with a knee injury, which has seen the Lakers fall to the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

After five-game absence, Lakers star LeBron James (knee) will return tonight vs. Knicks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2022

The Lakers went 1-4 without James with their only win coming against the Trail Blazers this past Wednesday.

They were a bounce away from going 2-3, but the Clippers scored in the final seconds on Thursday to win, 111-110.

This is the time of year when the Lakers need to make a run. Anthony Davis is back healthy, plus Russell Westbrook is also producing as well.

With the return of James, the Lakers can run their ideal starting five as they look to push for a playoff spot. James is having another stellar season as he’s averaging 29 points per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.