Lakers Have Reportedly Discussed 2 Significant Trades

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers were extremely active on the trade market prior to the 2021-22 season. And after their failure to make the playoffs this past season, the organization has been forced to be active yet again.

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Lakers have spoken with both the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers about potential trades for Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield.

"They've looked at other deals," Wojnarowski said during Wednesday's episode of NBA Today. "They continue, I know, to check in on Eric Gordon in Houston. That's certainly a player that interests them. A Buddy Hield in Indiana. ... Both of those players are former Rob Pelinka clients. ... So the Lakers are looking at different scenarios in the marketplace."

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook prior to the 2021-22 season turned out to be a major contributing factor in the Lakers' downfall this past year. Both Gordon and Hield could be solid compliments/replacements at the guard position.

Gordon is coming off one of the least productive seasons of his 14-year NBA career, averaging a career-low 13.4 points per game in Houston. Hield is coming off one of his best NBA seasons, logging 18.3 points per game after joining the Pacers mid-year.

The Lakers are also still reportedly interested in making a trade for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.