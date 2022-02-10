Lakers Have Reportedly Discussed Significant 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are spiraling out of contention in the Western Conference. They’re 2-6 in their last eight games, the latest loss coming at the hands of a Portland Trail Blazers team that doesn’t have CJ McCollum anymore; Damian Lillard didn’t play, either. The alarms have sounded in Lakers Land.

The NBA’s trade deadline is just hours away, and the Lakers are reportedly desperate for any sort of action. The only issue is they don’t have many attractive assets they’re willing to part with. It appears one of their younger players could be available, though.

The Lakers are reportedly having discussions with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors about a blockbuster three-team trade. Los Angeles would have to give up the young, yet promising prospect in Talen Horton-Tucker to potentially make it work.

In this potential trade, THT would go to Toronto in addition to Nerlens Noel. The Lakers would land Cam Reddish and Alec Burks. Goran Dragic, meanwhile, would head to the Big Apple.

“Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors,” reported Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

The only hiccup here is that the Knicks reportedly want draft compensation for giving up Reddish and Burks. We’ll have to wait and see if this materializes.

The Lakers have long wanted to make an upgrade to this current team. It was previously believed Russell Westbrook would be moved, but it sounds like it may be Talen Horton-Tucker instead.

Will the Lakers get this done before the deadline?