Lakers Have Reportedly Inquired About Significant Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sitting at 11-16 through the first two-and-a-half months of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of shooting, defense and somebody that can create for themselves outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

And according to TNT's Chris Haynes, they could be looking to bring back a familiar face to do it:

From what I was told, the Lakers did reach out to inquire about Kyle Kuzma. The Washington Wizards really love Kyle Kuzma ... especially the pairing of him and [Kristaps] Porzingis and [Bradley] Beal. ... The Wizards are not going to give Kyle Kuzma up for cheap. ... But anything's possible.

Kuzma was an excellent late-round find for the Lakers back in 2017 and figured to be a key part of LA's future going forward before the team decided to deal him for former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Since arriving in the nation's capital, Kuzma has balled out and shown his full arsenal, averaging 21.3 points per game thus far in 2022.

The question now is what would would the Lakers be willing to give up to get him back?