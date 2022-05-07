LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly set to interview former Portland Trail Blazers leader Terry Stotts for their head coaching vacancy, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team is on the hunt for its new head coach following the dismissal of Frank Vogel after he failed to lead the Lakers to a postseason berth this past season.

Through nine seasons in Portland, Stotts led the Blazers to eight straight playoff appearances -- though his team was never able to get over the Conference-Finals hump.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to the Lakers' reported interest in Stotts.

Many Laker fans don't seem too pleased about this potential hire.

"This front office is so inept," one wrote.

"Respectfully, hard pass. Wouldn't mind him as an assistant coach though," another added.

Others think this could strengthen the Lakers' chances of landing Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

"One step closer to trading Russ for Dame," one fan wrote.

"If he bringing Dame with him then lets go," another added.

According to ESPN NBA analyst Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are conducting their initial wave of interviews over Zoom. The LA front office is reportedly expected to interview 8-10 candidates for the job.

In addition to Stotts, former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham are known candidates for the job.