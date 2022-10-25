Lakers Make Decision On Russell Westbrook For Wednesday

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook is reportedly unlikely to see the floor on Wednesday when the Lakers take on Denver.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the team is listing the nine-time All-Star as "doubtful" with a hamstring injury.

Westbrook said he believes he suffered the injury coming off the bench in the Lakers' preseason finale.

“I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight,” Westbrook told reporters.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. ... And I just happened to, when I subbed in, I felt something. Thought it was … didn’t know what it was, but I wasn’t going to risk it in a preseason game."

Russ has started in all three of LA's early-season losses, averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting a disastrous 28.9% from the field and 8.3% from three.

Trade rumors have once again began to swell amid he and the Lakers' struggles.