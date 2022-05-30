Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 18: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a game-tying basket to send the game into overtime during the second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season.

"The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send him out, per @TheSteinLine. Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season."

Westbrook was a disappointment in his first year with the Lakers. However, there's a belief a new coach and system could be beneficial for him.

The Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel at the end of the season and later hired Darvin Ham.

Seeing that Westbrook's trade value, meanwhile, is at an all-time low, the Lakers don't have much incentive to get rid of him.

It appears Los Angeles will try and run it back with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russ leading the way.

"Too big of an investment and potential upside (most of us thought it was gonna work at the start of last season) to abandon it without seeing how it works with Frank gone," a fan tweeted. "Let’s give Darvin Ham a chance to figure it out, plus the chemistry that has been developed and health."

"Well that's looking Iike another season down the drain. Unless lebron and ad puts the team on its back," a fan said.

Ham will certainly have his hands full in his first season with the Lake Show.