Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis.

Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision.

Davis, the the 28-year-old forward, has been sidelined since Dec. 18. He’s been dealing with an MCL sprain. The Lakers have struggled mightily without him.

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 22, 2022

The Lakers could use Anthony Davis now more than ever. He’s their clear-cut No. 2 and LeBron James’ trusty sidekick. Without him, the Lakers are no better than a 6-8 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are just 2-4 over their last six games. They got one of those wins on Friday night against Orlando Magic. Russell Westbrook bounced back with an 18-point, 11-rebound, 7-assist performance.

“I think he let last game go and was focused for this game, focused on the new game, new trip,” LeBron said of Westbrook, via Bleacher Report. “And I thought, like I said, he’s the head of the snake when it comes to being our point guard. He puts us in position. His attack is great.”