Lakers, Nets Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade: Fans React

Just days ago, Kyrie Irving re-upped with Brooklyn for what seemed to be another run with Kevin Durant and the Nets. Now, the star point guard could reportedly be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers by the time the 2022 season tips off.

According Yahoo's Chris Haynes, "The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per his sources.

Fans reacted to the potential blockbuster trade on social media over the weekend.

"Ben Simmons and Westbrook on one team," a user replied.

"So the Nets want the Lakers to take Joe Harris if they want Kyrie and the Lakers instead want Seth Curry along with the salary dump of Westbrook," said radio host Tony Gill. "If I’m the Nets I’m not budging on that. I’m giving you the better younger, cheaper player in Kyrie. You take what I give you."

"It’s a matter of time here. Kyrie has no value around the league, only wants the Lakers, and Lakers willing to take the risk on him. Get the best deal possible with that leverage and off you go."

"... Regardless of how the KD piece works out the Nets still have to dump Kyrie, and this was always the most logical dumping ground," commented The Athletic's John Hollinger.

"Brooklyn Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point," Haynes followed-up.

What an offseason it continues to be.