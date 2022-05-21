Lakers, Nets Reportedly Met At NBA Combine

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 12: Terrance Ferguson #21 participates in drills during Day Two of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets reportedly held a meeting during this week's NBA Draft Combine.

According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria, Nets general manager Sean Marks and Lakers executive Rob Pelinka met at the at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Chicago.

The purpose/details of this meeting are unknown.

"Unclear what they discussed. Potential trade? Dinner plans? Comparing superstar headaches?" Zagoria suggested.

The Lakers and Nets are both coming off seasons in which they underachieved on championship expectations. Both teams had the difficulty of balancing superstar rosters — the Lakers with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, and the Nets with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden/Ben Simmons.

With the Lakers failing to make the postseason and Nets exiting the playoffs in the first round, it's clear both organizations need to make some changes ahead of the next NBA season.

Could this meeting have included possible trade discussions?