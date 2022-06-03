Lakers Officially Announce New Head Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Darvin Ham era has officially begun out in Lakers land.

Earlier this off-season, the storied NBA franchise fired Frank Vogel. It only took to the Western Conference organization a few weeks to find his replacement.

On Friday, the Lakers officially announced they've hired Darvin Ham to be their next head coach.

“When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA Championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character. Our players and fans will immediately identify with Darvin’s no-nonsense and hard-working approach, which we feel will bring toughness and a competitive edge to all we do,” said Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, via Lakers.com. “When you add that to Darvin’s sophisticated grasp of in-game strategy and deep knowledge of the game of basketball, we have the ideal coach for this next chapter in Lakers history. We could not be more honored and proud to name Darvin Ham as our new head coach.”

Here's the team's official announcement:

Ham has a championship background. He was a player for the Detroit Pistons when they won the 2004 NBA Finals. Later as an assistant coach, Ham helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a title in 2021.

The Lakers are looking to bounce back from a miserable 2021-22 season which saw them finish 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.