Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.

The highlight of Ryan's NBA career came when he knocked down a game-tying three to send the Lakers to an overtime win over the Pelicans earlier this season.

Before earning a spot on the Lakers roster this season, Ryan worked as a delivery driver. He went undrafted in 2020 and appeared in just on game for the Boston Celtics in 2021-22.

Ryan averaged 3.9 points on 37.1 percent shooting from behind the arc. He logged 10.8 minutes per game through 12 contests.

The Lakers now have one available spot on their 15-man roster.